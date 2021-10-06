Numsa hopeful steel federation will propose meaningful wage hike

Thousands of metalworkers took to the streets in Durban, the Northern Cape, Johannesburg, the Eastern and Western Cape on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is hoping that the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa will put a 'meaningful' wage proposal on the table.

The union said it was clear that they had rejected the 4.4% increase offered by employers in the engineering sector.

Numsa is demanding that employers put on the table an 8% increase across the board for the first year, and a CPI plus 2% improvement factor for the second and third years.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa had indicated that it wanted to meet to negotiate.

“Our members made it clear that they reject with contempt the 4.4% increase. Workers demand and deserve a substantial increase for the sacrifices they have made for the economy and for the engineering sector. We hope that as we engage, that it will put a meaningful proposal on the table.”

The union said its members would continue to picket at various workplaces across the country.

