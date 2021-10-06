NICD: SA recorded 768 new COVID cases, 103 deaths in last 24 hours

NICD acting director, Professor Adrian Puren, said that the new number of postive cases were less than the average number of new infections recorded over the past seven-day period.

CAPE TOWN - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Tuesday reported that 768 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in South Africa, which brought the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,907,619.

This increase represented a 2.7% positivity rate.

As per the national Department of Health, a further 103 COVID-19 related deaths were reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,922 to date.

NICD acting director, Professor Adrian Puren, said that the new number of positive cases were less than the average number of new infections recorded over the past seven-day period.

"The average has been 1,274 cases and there have been 103 deaths in this period. The total number deaths reported in South Africa thus far are 87,922 deaths."

Puren said that all provinces except the Northern Cape and Free State had excited the pandemic's third wave.

"In terms of the new cases, KwaZulu-Natal accounts for 193 of these cases, the Western Cape 151 and Gauteng province, 127 cases."

Government wants to vaccinate at least 70% of our population by New Year's Eve. So far, just over 18.2 million jabs have been administered in the country.

