Nathaniel Julies murder: Court hears how accused planned to cover up shooting

More details of how Julies died and how the accused planned to mislead their seniors about how the incident happened emerged in court on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - A State witness in the Nathaniel Julies murder trial has told the High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court how a plan was hatched to make it look as if the boy died in crossfire.

Three police officers are standing trial for the murder of Julies, who was shot dead allegedly by the police in August last year.

The 16-year-old was killed in Eldorado Park in August, just a few metres from his home.

His killing sparked protests.

Sergeant Mandla Sithole, a State witness, told the court how it all unfolded, implicating accused number one, Caylene Whiteboy, as the shooter.

"She took the shotgun and minutes later I heard a loud bang," Sithole said.

He said that Julies was declared dead at the hospital and thereafter Whiteboy made a call to accused number two, Simon 'Scorpion' Ndyalvane, who was their senior at the time.

"Along the way, accused number one took a phone and phoned accused number two, telling him that when the commanders arrived, accused number two must inform them that there was gang shooting and that the deceased was caught in the crossfire."

Sithole returns to the witness stand on Wednesday morning.

