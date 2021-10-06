Memorial service held for Nolusindiso Bless

Nolusindiso Bless (17) and two friends - aged 20 and 21 - were shot dead in the TT Block informal settlement last Monday night.

CAPE TOWN - A memorial service was held on Wednesday for a victim in a recent triple femicide in Khayelitsha.

Nolusindiso Bless (17) and two friends - aged 20 and 21 - were shot dead in the TT Block informal settlement last Monday night.

Attending a memorial service in Site B, community leader Ludwe Vara said residents were still in shock.

“There are a lot of young girls who were the same age as [Bless]. Everyone was here and everyone is sad because this was unexpected.”

The Community Policing Forum said the killer was known to the community, but police have yet to make arrests.

It's been claimed the young women were shot dead by a man who had bought them alcohol at a tavern that evening.

