Mandela funeral fraud case against Gomba, 13 others postponed to Jan 2022

Along with 13 others, axed Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba is charged with fraud, money laundering, the contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and corruption.

CAPE TOWN - Axed Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has made her first appearance in the East London High Court in relation to dodgy deals around the funeral of former President Nelson Mandela.

Along with 13 others, she’s charged with fraud, money laundering, the contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and corruption.

Wednesday's High Court appearance comes after several postponements in the Regional Court.

The charges against Gomba and her co-accused are linked to the procurement of service providers by the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality.

The questionable contracts were for transportation and venue bookings related to Mandela’s memorial service and funeral preparations in 2013 and 2014.

The alleged fraudulent claims amount to about R10 million.

Those charged are accused of trying to mislead the municipal council into accepting it was responsible for the transportation of mourners to various venues where memorial services were to be held.

The East London High Court has postponed the matter to 19 January for plea proceedings.

