Maile lashes out at 'opponents' over Tshwane dissolution ruling

MEC Lebogang Maile has given the government's response to the judgment by the apex court on Wednesday, which found that the decision by the Gauteng executive to dissolve the council was unwarranted.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile has labelled as uncouth behaviour what he said was a deliberate attempt by opponents of the provincial government to create an impression that the Constitutional Court judgment on the dissolution of the Tshwane Council was unanimous.

Maile on Wednesday gave the government's response to the judgment by the apex court, which found that the decision by the Gauteng executive to dissolve the council was unwarranted.

He read through a summary of the three judgments handed down by the Constitutional Court placing focus on the fact that the judges were in agreement that the Tshwane Council was dysfunctional.

He said he found it worrying that opponents of the government have sought to peddle what he describes as false narrative.

The MEC said after studying the judgment, he would now consult the premier and exco on the way forward.

