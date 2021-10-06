Maile denies DA claims that administrators left Tshwane with R4bn deficit

Maile has spoken out against what he calls unfounded attacks on the competency of the former administrators.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile has dismissed claims by the Democratic Alliance (DA) that administrators in the City of Tshwane left the city’s coffers with a deficit of over R4 billion.

Maile on Wednesday spoke out against what he calls unfounded attacks on the competency of the former administrators.

On Monday, the Constitutional Court found that the decision to place Tshwane under administration was unwarranted and unnecessary.

Maile said the team of administrators deployed to the City of Tshwane during the provincial government’s intervention were equal to the task.

“This was a team of technically proficient, qualified, skilled and seasoned administrators who restored stability and governance to the City of Tshwane. One of them still continues to help the City of Tshwane in the position of acting city manager.”

Maile has refuted claims by the DA’s Randall Williams that the team had left the municipality under financial distress, operating at a deficit of more than R4 billion.

“There is no R4.3 billion, it’s just in the minds of those talking about it.”

The MEC maintains the dissolution of the Tshwane Municipality was warranted and that they were left with no choice.

