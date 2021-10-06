KZN DA defends Phoenix election posters, says residents weren't racist

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal insisted that those who stood up to protect their homes during a week of unrest should be celebrated.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal’s campaign ahead of the November polls has focused on the Phoenix tragedy as the party puts up posters in the area lauding those who it said “protected their homes” during the July unrest.

Eyewitness News understands that the posters, which read: The ANC calls you racists – the DA calls you heroes – went up on Wednesday morning.

DA provincial chairperson Dean McPherson said that the ANC’s response to those who looked after their homes during that period was to call them racist.

Thirty-six people were killed in vigilante attacks as members of the Indian community in Phoenix took up arms and targeted black people in the area.

Initial claims were that ordinary citizens took action to protect properties from people that they said were looters.

"They weren't racists but they were actually heroes," McPherson said.

He defended the banners, which have shocked some, as they labeled the party as tone deaf and racist.

"In fact, those people that looked after themselves and their communities were the blue line between total anarchy and chaos that we went through," the KZN DA chairperson said.

McPherson said that those who criticised the DA on this matter were not there and had no idea what took place in the province.

He’s blamed the ANC for playing the race game.

"They saw it on a movie screen and the ANC's response to people who looked after themselves for an entire week was that they were racist," McPherson said.

McPherson said that while the first posters went up in Phoenix, they would be going up across different part of the province as well.

