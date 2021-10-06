KZN ANC brands DA as a 'racist organisation' over Phoenix election posters

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has come out strongly against the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s election posters, describing them as a desperate move from a party willing to do anything, including dividing society, so that it could thrive.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has labeled the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s new election posters in Phoenix as shameful, fascist and disgusting.

The posters, which were put up on Tuesday, read: “The ANC calls you racists, the DA calls you heroes.”

The DA said that the posters were to honour those who stood up to protect their properties during the July unrest.

But the posters have been largely criticised for fueling racial tension.

Thirty-six people were killed in the area during the looting in July, with a number of residents standing trial for murder.

READ MORE: 'They're not racists, they're heroes': KZN DA on Phoenix July unrest

As expected, the ANC in KZN has come out strongly against the DA's election posters, describing them as a desperate move from a party willing to do anything, including dividing society, so that it could thrive.

“This is a political hypocrisy of the highest order of the party which claims to be a nonracial organisation,” said the ANC’s Nhlakanipho Ntombela.

Ntombela has called on Indian communities in the province to work with the ANC. He insisted that his party would never shy away from calling for those responsible for the killings in Phoenix to be jailed.

“We call on the Indian community, in particular in Phoenix and in Chatsworth, and all the surrounding areas to see for themselves that the DA is clearly a racist organisation,” he added.

As the two parties squabble over the DA posters, this tragedy will take centre stage on Wednesday as the case of 19-year-old Mondli Majola, who was killed in Phoenix, returns to court.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.