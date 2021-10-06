Investigating officer insists Mondli Majola was shot Brothers Dlyan and Ned Govender and Jeetendra Jaikissoon were back in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Wednesday for further proceedings in their bail application. Murder

Phoenix

Dylan Govender

July Unrest

Ned Govender

Mondli Majola

Jeetendra Jaikissoon DURBAN - The investigating officer in the murder of Mondli Majola has maintained that the 19-year-old was shot regardless of what the post-mortem results indicate. Brothers Dlyan and Ned Govender and Jeetendra Jaikissoon were back in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Wednesday for further proceedings in their bail application. WATCH: The three suspects accused of killing 19-year-old Mondli Majola, during the July civil unrest are back in the Verulam Magistrates Court for further proceedings in their bail application. -NM pic.twitter.com/c8FswNZJvu EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 6, 2021

At a previous appearance, a video was played showing how Majola was attacked. It appears that he was stabbed with an unidentified object in the head.

But investigating officer Siphosenkosi Shezi insists that Majola also sustained a gunshot wound.

He was killed during the civil unrest in Phoenix in July.

At a previous appearance, forensic ballistic expert Cobus Steyl told the court there was no evidence that suggested Majola was shot.

But on Wednesday, Shezi kept referring to a gunshot wound.

However, counsel representing the Govender brothers in the matter has accused Shezi of being biased.

A few community members were sitting outside court hoping that bail would be denied.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.