Independent candidates sign People's Pledge, commit to delivering services

Elections 2021 MIDRAND - Independent candidates have officially signed The People’s Pledge - committing themselves to bringing ethical leadership to their municipalities. One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane brought together a cohort of independent candidates from around the country in Midrand on Wednesday. The event was held under the theme: “Power to the People”. #PeoplesPledge One South Africa Leader Mmusi Maimane has brought together a cohort of independent candidates in Midrand this morning to sign The Peoples Pledge. TK pic.twitter.com/bHOBf12tGF EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 6, 2021

Twelve independent candidates representing 12 municipalities around the country came together and signed The People’s Pledge ahead of the local government elections.

The independent candidates who are not affiliated to any political party were brought together by Maimane.

Maimane explained the significance of the event: “The People’s Pledge is a contract that we believe public representatives must sign with their communities to commit themselves to saying they are going to bring ethical leadership, depoliticise local government and ensure that they deliver services.”

One thing the candidates all have in common is that they want to bring about change to local government, saying the days of political parties were numbered.

