Ndyebo: How 32-year-old Audrey Bam finally realised her farming dream

The devastating coronavirus pandemic resulted in the mother of two taking a 20% salary cut, forcing her to explore other means of generating extra income.

CAPE TOWN - A young female poultry farmer is hoping to inspire others to kickstart their own businesses.

Audrey Nondyebo Bam (32) is a marketing specialist who decided to try her hand at chicken farming when the COVID-19 hard lockdown hit.

The devastating pandemic resulted in Bam taking a 20% salary cut and the mother of two explored other means of generating more income. What started off as Bam's plan to secure food for her family during the lockdown turned into a sustainable business, which now generates revenue for her and eight other relatives.

Bam said she was committed to overcoming her problems.

"As much as it was a negative experience, COVID, it did present an opportunity for me to be able to do something that I have passion for," Bam said. "I was scared, like most South Africans. We didn't know what this was and I decided, 'let me start a poultry business'. It's something that I always wanted to do."

Her broiler operation Ndyebo, which loosely translates to wealth in all forms of life, started at her parents' home in George. As business started booming, she sold her property in Eerste River, Cape Town, and bought a 3.9-hectare smallholding elsewhere.

"I started small, but with a big vision and that's why, within a year, I decided to sell my house in Cape Town to buy the new plot in Albertinia, so I do have the space to be able to expand. I think the challenge is just capital," she said.

At a cost of R7 each, she buys 150 chicks that are raised at her farm and sold live every eight weeks when the broilers are fully grown, generating an income of R12,000 every cycle.

Entering the broiler sector though came with its fair set of challenges. She was threatened while trading in Thembalethu in George.

"So what happened in the township, because of the people that were selling there, I got threats like 'why are you coming here to take our business', 'there's a committee, you need to be part of the committee in order for you to have permission to sell here'."

A resolution was eventually reached and she now farms at her smallholding in Albertinia.

Bam said that being a young, black woman in the agricultural industry added pressure to her new life.

"Even in my culture, as umXhosa, I'm not allowed to have land because my father must give the land to the son. I'm living my ancestors' dream to be able to own land as a female," Bam said.

She encouraged young people and others to pursue their goals with dogged determination.

Her target audience is anyone who enjoys fresh, organic chicken and she hopes to reel in government and private institutions, as well as sales ambassadors within the community.

After completing her MBA this year, she intends to expand her business and hopes to attract mentors. The small-scale farmer also plans on seeing her side hustle turn into her full-time job in the next five years.

