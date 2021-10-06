Femicide & child murders: WC’s never-ending nightmare

This comes with the news that two men have been arrested for the murder of four-year-old Scarlett Cottle from Ottery.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Community Safety on Wednesday said it was closely monitoring a number of cases involving child killings and gender-based violence in Cape Town.

This comes with the news that two men have been arrested for the murder of four-year-old Scarlett Cottle from Ottery.

Scarlett was killed last week after she was caught in a crossfire between rival gangs.

The girl was in her family's Wendy house on a bed reading a book when she was hit.

One suspect was arrested on Tuesday and the other arrested on Monday.

MEC Albert Fritz said he had activated the Court Watching Brief Unit following arrest of two suspects for murder of Cottle.

At the same time, Sinawo Mani (10) was killed in the same week after he was caught in crossfire while walking to a shop in Tambo Village in Manenberg.

In a separate matter, Phumeza Madze was murdered allegedly by her partner in Manenberg on Monday night.

The woman was physically assaulted and stabbed to death. Her three-year-old daughter witnessed the killing.

A 49-year-old suspect has been released on bail in Mitchell's Plain after he was charged with sexual assault for exposing his genitals to a group of girls aged nine to 16 years. One of the girls is his daughter.

Fritz' spokesperson Wade Seale said: “It is very important to us that justice is served in gang-related and gender-based violence cases. We need to establish and reinforce the perception that there are consequences for these crimes.”

Fritz said all these cases were being monitored closely.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.