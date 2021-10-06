Employers promise to continue wage talks as Numsa strike hits engineering sector

Tuesday marked the first day of the nationwide strike in the metal and engineering sector after talks over salary increases reach a deadlocked.

JOHANNESBURG - With a nationwide strike in the metal and engineering industry planned to continue indefinitely, employers have promised to continue talks to reach a resolution.

Thousands of workers affiliated to Numsa marched through Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Workers are demanding an 8% salary increase across the board.

Numsa has reiterated that its strike will continue until the demands of an 8% hike across the board was met.

“Our members are angry and they resolved that they want to go on strike. And so, as of today, it's an indefinite strike in the entire engineering sector,” said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

While employers have indicated that they were willing to continue talks with the union, it's still unclear when fresh negotiations in the sector will begin.

Numsa is expected to hold similar gatherings, with more than three rallies planned in the Western Cape.

