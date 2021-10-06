De Lille: Dept has raised R340bn through infrastructure symposium

Speaking at this year’s gathering on Wednesday, the minister said 62 projects were pitched to the market and later gazetted.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said they had raised R340 billion since the 2020 Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa.

She said they had also operationalised the R100 billion infrastructure fund, which was established to streamline and expedite projects.

However, this year government is looking to present 55 new projects to the market valued at close to R600 billion.

She said these would create over half a million job opportunities: “We have to work together, we have to disrupt the old ways of doing things, we need to quickly address policy reforms, we have to raise the necessary funding to get infrastructure funding to get stuff done right for the sake of our economy and our people, who not only need infrastructure in their daily lives, but desperately need jobs.”

