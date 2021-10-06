Cosatu: Govt deliberately mismanaging SOEs to allow for their privatisation

Cosatu’s general secretary, Bheki Ntshalintshali, criticised the sale of South African Airways (SAA) and the unbundling of Transnet, saying that they were convinced that the mismanagement of state companies was deliberate to pave the way for their partial or complete privatisation.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite proclaiming its support for the governing African National Congress (ANC) in the upcoming local government elections, Cosatu said that it believed that state-owned companies were being deliberately mismanaged by government to allow for their privatisation.

Cosatu has called on workers to join its strike on Thursday, saying that both the private and public sectors had made workers bear the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis.

Several activities have been planned across the country for the national day of action.

“What type of a developmental state is being built when some of its assets are due to be stripped and its capacity to deliver services to the masses is said to be reduced?” he asked.

Ntshalintshali also said that workers had been forced to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis, while the governing elite continued to benefit.

"Both government and the private sector were expected to make sacrifices for an economic crisis that has been compounded by corruption and mismanagement,” he said.

He said that corruption and the inefficiency of the state remain a hurdle.

