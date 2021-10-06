Cosatu gears up for nationwide strike on Thursday

The federation will be taking this action against corruption and job losses and other matters.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions is set to embark on its one-day nationwide strike on Thursday.



It’s calling on all workers and citizens to join the strike or join planned activities such as marches across the country or withdraw their labour by staying at home on the day.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said: “The message that we’re sending to our members is for them to stay at home because that on its own will send a much clearer message to the decision makers.”

Cosatu is demanding the reversal of budget cuts that it said led to an unacceptable wage freeze in the public service, the disintegration of the CCMA, and retrenchments in state-owned companies.

