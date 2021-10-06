Cele slams DA for Phoenix election posters: 'Are they really heroes?'

The posters which read “The ANC called you racists. The DA calls you heroes” have been put up Phoenix as the party tries to garner more support ahead of the local government elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has spoken out against the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s election posters in Phoenix near Durban.

The posters, which read “The ANC called you racists. The DA calls you heroes,” have been put up in Phoenix as the party tries to garner more support ahead of the local government elections.

Cele was speaking in Mabopane during his street imbizo on Wednesday afternoon.

The imbizo follows complaints from the community about the high levels of crime.

The DA posters in Phoenix have been largely criticised across the board, with many saying they were fuelling racial tensions.

The posters were unveiled on Tuesday.

Now, Cele has also echoed such sentiments, noting what happened in the area during the July unrest.

“We’ve got 56 people that are appearing in different courts in KZN. To stand up and say those people are heroes? [Are they really heroes] Mr Steenhuisen, because those people that were killed are Africans.”

Thirty-six people were killed in Phoenix during the wave of unrest in July.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.