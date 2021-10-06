At least two injured in Texas high school shooting: mayor The school was on lockdown and Arlington police said they had set up a secure area for parents to reunite with their children. Texas high school shooting

Timberview High School

Arlington HOUSTON - At least two people were injured on Wednesday in a shooting at a high school in Arlington, Texas, the mayor of the Dallas suburb said. Arlington police said they were responding to a shooting at Timberview High School but did not immediately provide any further details. We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

"We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School," the police department said in a tweet.

Mayor Jim Ross told local media "at least two people have been injured" and police were "actively looking to apprehend the suspect."

The school was on lockdown and Arlington police said they had set up a secure area for parents to reunite with their children.

Live television images showed a heavy police presence around the school, with armed officers searching the sprawling campus and fire trucks on the scene.

Timberview High School has an enrollment of around 1,900 students.