Arrest warrant issued for witness in Nathaniel Julies murder trial after no-show

JOHANNESBURG - One of the State witnesses in the Nathaniel Julies murder trial is now a fugitive after failing to show up at the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge.

Tahira Kaldine was due to testify on Tuesday against the three police officers accused of killing Julies in August last year.

The 16-year-old, who had down syndrome, was shot and killed in Eldorado Park just a few metres from his home.

Tahira's mother, Tasneem Kaldine, was the first witness in the case and she testified that her daughter was the one who identified Julies immediately after he was shot.

Earlier, the State applied for a warrant of arrest against Tahira Kaldine, saying that the witness was allegedly last seen on Saturday.

Judge Ramarumo Monama ruled in favour of the State: "The application on this date for the warrant of arrest of one Tahira Kaldien is hereby granted and is executable immediately."

