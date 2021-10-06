ActionSA: IEC violated constitutional rights by removing name from ballot papers

The party will be submitting a review application on an urgent basis to set aside the IEC’s latest decision to exclude its name from a section of the ballot paper reserved for party acronyms.

CAPE TOWN - ActionSA is again taking the IEC to the Electoral Court after its name was removed from some ward ballots because it was not abbreviated.

The party will be submitting a review application on an urgent basis to set aside the IEC’s latest decision to exclude its name from a section of the ballot paper reserved for party acronyms.

ActionSA chairperson, Michael Beaumont, said that the IEC had violated the party’s constitutional rights by removing its name from sections of the ballot papers.

"Now both this form and the (Electoral ACT) make it very clear that there is a possible scenario that some political parties will not have an abbreviation. How then could ballot papers be prepared in such a manner than an abbreviated name is left out and knowingly the commission would proceed to prepared ballot papers with certain political parties not enjoined," Beaumont said.

He said that ActionSA had never had an abbreviated name or acronym since it was founded.

The party’s lead attorney, Wendell Bloem, said that they wanted the IEC to destroy all ballots without their name.

"And secondly we are asking the court to set aside that decision by the respondent to exclude the applicant's name from the 2021 election ballot paper."

The IEC said that it was ActionSA’s fault that it failed to register an abbreviated name.

It said that other parties were also guilty of the same offence.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.