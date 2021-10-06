1 person who was among those wearing Numsa t-shirts shot dead in Boksburg

Gauteng police say several shops were vandalised in Anderbolt on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - One person has been shot dead in Boksburg during a violent protest the ended up with shops being looted.

It's unclear what sparked the sporadic violence at this stage.

The police's Kay Makhubela said the man was shot by security guards who opened fire on demonstrators.

“One person was shot and injured by security guards in Boksburg north. The person who got shot was among the people wearing Numsa t-shirts. Numsa is getting a case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.”

Meanwhile, Makhubele said in Booysens, police were forced to disperse protesters with rubber bullets after they marched on a factory and attacked some workers.

“A group of people who were wearing Numsa t-shirts also entered one of the factories where they attacked the people. A case of public violence was opened.”

Similar demonstrations were also reported in Krugersdorp.

