World Teachers' Day: DBE thanks educators for their dedication

Educators have been met with multiple challenges including timetable changes and online learning over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - As the world marks Teachers' Day on Tuesday, the Department of Basic Education has thanked teaching staff for their resilience, courage and dedication.

Eyewitness spoke to Life Orientation and Physical Education teacher at Spark Randburg High School Ofentse Molefe.

She said for teachers to be role models for pupils and to empower them.

“I think what I do is very important, not only on a teacher level but also as a Life Orientation educator, to ignite passion that I believe resides in every child, to be a confidant and to impart meaningful knowledge.”

