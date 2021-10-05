World Netball names Bongi Msomi as official Athlete Ambassador for Africa

In June, Msomi joined the American sports agency - Roc Nation Sports - as the third national team captain in South Africa after Siya Kolisi (rugby) and Temba Bavuma (cricket).

JOHANNESBURG - World Netball has announced Bongi Msomi as its official Athlete Ambassador for the Africa Region.

The Proteas captain takes up the role ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup.

"Bongi is the Protea’s captain and one of the sport’s most recognisable and popular athletes and will take on this role at an exciting time for South Africa as they prepare to host the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town," said World Netball

World Netball President, Liz Nicholl CBE, said it was Msomi’s attitude off the court that made her such an important role model to the netball family.

“Not only is Bongi an incredible athlete who has brought joy to netball fans everywhere through her dynamic playing style, off the court her commitment to raising the profile of the sport and using netball as a vehicle to empower and educate young women and girls is extraordinary.

"With the Netball World Cup coming to South Africa in just over two years’ time, Bongi is the perfect person to help us highlight and inspire growth in netball throughout Africa as we head towards this landmark tournament.”

The University of Johannesburg netball coach and club manager expressed excitement and gratitude on her latest appointment.

“Netball has completely changed my life and given me experiences I could never even have dreamt of as a young girl," Msomi said.

“I am grateful to the people who have paved the way, so I am honoured that I will be able to inspire other women and girls and be a role model to them through my position as a World Netball ambassador.”

The Proteas captain comes from Hammarsdale in KwaZulu-Natal and is the highest capped national netball player with 126 caps.

Msomi cemented herself as a player in 2009 when she captained the U21 national side before joining the senior team in 2011. She has been the captain of the SPAR Proteas since 2016.