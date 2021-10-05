Western Cape IEC to visit 28,000 homes as part of special voting process

Western Cape IEC head, Michael Hendrickse, said that they were now going through the process of verifying the applications and sorting out logistics.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape IEC was planning for 28,000 home visits as part of the special voting process.

Registration for special votes closed on Monday afternoon, with the process open to pregnant women, the disabled and to those who would either be travelling or working on election day.

“Remember we need to plan the logistics of for example, by yesterday morning, I had about what 28,000 visits, so you must remember that means getting into a car going to somebody’s home. So, it's quite the logistical operation as well. And then we had about 55,000 voters who want to come to the polling station,” Western Cape IEC head, Michael Hendrickse said.

He also said that they were now going through the process of verifying the applications and sorting out logistics.

“If you've applied for a home visit, we will respond to you and tell you when we are coming. Given the fact that you are immobile, we'll come to your home because we expect you to be there, given the fact that you've asked for a home visit. In other cases of people wanting to go to the voting station, they can go on either of those two days to the voting station, their name will be on, and they will be allowed to cast a special vote,” he said.

