WC authorities planning to expand Red Dot taxi service

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape authorities plan to reach even more residents with its Red Dot taxi service.
With a fleet of 135 minibus taxis, the service, which transports residents to COVID-19 vaccine sites, is currently deployed at districts across the province.
Officials said that this would expand even further depending on the demand.
Premier Alan Winde, Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo and Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell visited Atlantis on Monday to launch the service in that area.
#COVID19 Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo and Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell are at Saxon Sea Clinic to launch the Atlantis Red Dot Taxi Service. LP pic.twitter.com/d3RMdLeFi5EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 4, 2021
#COVID19 Residents are waiting to receive their Covid-19 jabs. There are a total of 135 Red Dot mini-bus taxis across the Western Cape. The service was initially launched during the hard lockdown last year, to transport healthcare workers. LP pic.twitter.com/8aMqzkwoWkEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 4, 2021
As October marks Transport Month, the initiative, which was launched 17 months ago, is gaining momentum in the battle of lives versus livelihoods.
Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell explains how the service operates: "Where people are not able to use public transport, or public transport is limited, or people are not able to afford to get to vaccination sites, we send in Red Dot taxis to ensure that we leave no-one behind."
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that the service would be expanded to more areas where there were transport limitations and low vaccine registration rates.
"So in Hout Bay, we're seeing some of the numbers dropping now, so then maybe even there we'll start to see distribution of vehicles and we'll be doing that throughout the time, measuring and as soon as you have more demand, we'll put more vehicles on," Premier Winde said.
The service has transported more than 8,600 passengers to vaccine sites so far.
