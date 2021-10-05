WC authorities planning to expand Red Dot taxi service

As October marks Transport Month, the initiative, which was launched 17 months ago, is gaining momentum in the battle of lives versus livelihoods.

Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell explains how the service operates: "Where people are not able to use public transport, or public transport is limited, or people are not able to afford to get to vaccination sites, we send in Red Dot taxis to ensure that we leave no-one behind."

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that the service would be expanded to more areas where there were transport limitations and low vaccine registration rates.

"So in Hout Bay, we're seeing some of the numbers dropping now, so then maybe even there we'll start to see distribution of vehicles and we'll be doing that throughout the time, measuring and as soon as you have more demand, we'll put more vehicles on," Premier Winde said.

The service has transported more than 8,600 passengers to vaccine sites so far.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.