Tshegofatso Pule's family says murder trial postponement another delaying tactic

The trial of the alleged mastermind behind Pule's killing, Ntuthuko Shoba, was set to begin in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday but was postponed to next year to allow the defence more time to consult him.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshegofatso Pule's family said that the State's application to have her murder trial postponed came down to delay tactics.

Pule, who was eight months pregnant, was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort in June last year.

The Pule family has been left disappointed after the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that her murder trial would now be heard in January due to Shoba’s lawyer, Norman Makhubela, telling the court that he had difficulties consulting with Shoba in prison due to COVID-19 regulations.

Tshegofatso Pule’s uncle, who attended Monday's court proceedings, said this was another way to delay the case.

“You just draft a letter to the prison officials indicating the importance of this matter, indicating there why you want to consult separately with your client. So I think it's just another delaying tactic,” he said.

