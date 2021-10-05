'They're no racist, they're heroes': KZN DA on Phoenix July unrest

Eyewitness News understands the posters which read: “The ANC calls you racists, the DA calls you heroes” went up on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal’s campaign ahead of the November polls has focused on the Phoenix tragedy as the party puts up posters in the area, lauding those who it said “protected their homes” during the July unrest.

Eyewitness News understands the posters - which read: “The ANC calls you racists, the DA calls you heroes” - went up on Tuesday morning.

The DA has put up these banners in Phoenix. The party says they will be going up across different parts of KZN. TLM pic.twitter.com/qryAt5PLUz EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2021

DA provincial chairperson Dean McPherson said the ANC’s response to those who looked after their homes during that period was to call them racist.

Thirty-six people were killed in vigilante attacks as members of the Indian community in Phoenix took up arms and allegedly targeted black people in the area.

Initial claims were that ordinary citizens took action to protect properties from people they said were looters.

The DA in KZN insists those who stood up to protect their homes during a week of unrest should be celebrated.

McPherson said: “They weren’t racists, they were actually heroes.”

He’s defended banners, which have shocked some as they label the party as tone deaf and racist.

“Those people who looked after themselves and their communities and were the blue line between total anarchy and the chaos that we went through.”

McPherson said those who criticise the DA on this matter were not there and had no idea what took place in the province.

He’s blamed the ANC for playing the race game: “The ANC’s response to people who looked after themselves for an entire week is that they are racist.”

Mcpherson said while the first posters went up in Phoenix, they would be going up across different parts of the province as well.

