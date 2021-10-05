Taxi driver Bongumusa Wellington charged for cyclist's death in Gallo Manor

It is alleged that Bongumusa Wellington crushed the man in his 50s beneath his taxi and only stopped when he was flagged down by horrified witnesses.

JOHANNESBURG - A 28-year-old man has been charged with culpable homicide after a cyclist was killed in Johannesburg.

The cyclist was dragged for about 500 meters by a speeding taxi in Gallo Manor on Sunday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that Wellington was also facing an additional charge of drunk driving.

He's expected back in court on Monday where he is expected to apply for bail.

