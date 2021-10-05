State believes alleged July riot instigator Mdumiseni Zuma a threat to witnesses

Zuma’s bail application resumed in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

DURBAN - The man accused of instigating the burning of the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg during the July anarchy will be in court on Tuesday morning to resume his bail application.

Mdumiseni Zuma has been facing charges of arson and incitement for his alleged role in the violence that rocked South Africa three months ago.

His legal team withdrew from his case during a previous appearance.

Zuma’s bail application resumed in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

He looked calm as he carefully listened to proceedings while it was explained why he should not be granted bail.

The matter was rolled over to this Tuesday morning for closing arguments and in his affidavit, Zuma told the court that he was the only breadwinner for his three children and that no one is providing for them while he's in custody.

However, the State believed that he would be a threat to witnesses in the matter if granted bail.