Second State witness set to take the stand in Nathaniel Julies murder trial

Three police officers are accused of killing the Eldorado Park boy in August last year, just a few metres from his home.

JOHANNESBURG - The State in the Nathaniel Julies murder trial is expected to call its second witness on Tuesday in an attempt to bolster its case in the High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

The accused are facing five charges, including defeating the ends of justice and murder.

The State began its case by putting the charges to the accused, with pleas of not guilty. The State then called its first witness, Tasneem Kaldine, who detailed what she saw.

Defence lawyers tried to poke holes in her evidence but the judge intervened.

This matter has been set down for 29 days, with more than 60 witnesses to testify for the State.

