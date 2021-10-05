SCA dismisses Jason Rohde's murder conviction appeal, but reduces sentence

In August, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) heard Rohde's challenge to his conviction and effective 20-year sentence for the murder of his wife, Susan, in Stellenbosch back in 2016.

CAPE TOWN - Former real estate boss Jason Rohde's application to appeal his murder conviction has been dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

His appeal against his 20-year jail sentence has, however, been upheld.

Judgment was delivered on Tuesday morning.

In August, the SCA heard Rohde's challenge to his conviction and effective 20-year sentence for the murder of his wife, Susan, in Stellenbosch back in 2016.

Her death was initially thought to have been suicide but forensic evidence later revealed that the cause of death to was strangulation.

Judgment was reserved back in August after the Supreme Court of Appeal heard counsel on Rohde's appeal against his conviction and sentence.

On Tuesday, the court made its ruling.

Rohde's appeal against his convictions of murder and defeating the ends of justice were dismissed by the court, however, his appeal against his 20-year sentence was upheld.

The court has now ordered that Rohde be sentenced to 15 years imprisonment on count one of murder and three years behind bars on count two of defeating the ends of justice.

The two are set to run concurrently, meaning that Rohde is effectively to spend 15 years in prison.

The SCA has declared him unit to possess a firearm.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.