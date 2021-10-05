SAPS hunt those behind attacks on cops in GP, KZN

In the latest incident in Orange Farm, two police officials were patrolling in an unmarked vehicle when they noticed an abandoned bakkie on the side of the road.

JOHANENSBURG - The police are searching for those responsible for the killing of two police officers and the wounding of four others in separate incidents in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

As the officers approached the abandoned vehicle, a group of suspects opened fire, killing a reservist and wounding the other officer.

This followed separate incidents in Sydenham in KwaZulu-Natal and alongside the railway line between Gugulethu and Nhlalakahle location, where one officer was killed, and three others were wounded.

Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said: “The national commissioner of the South African Police Service has condemned the attacks and killing of the police officials and directed both the provincial commissioners of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to implement the 72-hour activation plan to hunt down the suspects in all cases. We appeal to anyone who may have information on the attacks to please contact the SAPS on 08600 10111.”

