'Our communities are hungry for honest leaders' - EFF's Dlamini

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general Marshall Dlamini told party candidates to be the leaders that society needed while campaigning in KwaZulu-Natal.

DURBAN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in KwaZulu-Natal has urged its councillor candidates to dedicate their time in office to communities once they are elected.

Party secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini, said this while concluding his campaigning in the province on Monday.

Dlamini spent five days in the province.

As election day draws nearer, political parties are stepping up their campaigns in a bid to convince voters to vote for them.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Dlamini told party candidates to be the leaders that society needed.

"Our communities are hungry for honest leaders, our communities are hungry for dedicated, hardworking leaders. They must humble themselves, they must keep their feet on the ground."

He said that they should also dedicate themselves to addressing the challenges faced in communities.

"They must focus on listening and speaking to the people one-by-one because we must treat the members of our communities as individuals."

Dlamini claimed that they would be running many municipalities as of November.

