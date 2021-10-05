Numsa strike sees thousands march in Newtown in violation of COVID restrictions

Workers are expected to march to the offices of the Metals and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council in Marshalltown.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of Numsa members have gathered at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown in violation of COVID-19 restrictions.

Workers affiliated to Numsa have gone on strike, demanding an 8% increase.

Talks deadlocked with all employer associations in September after they offered employees a 4% salary hike.

