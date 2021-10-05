NICD: SA saw 53% drop in new COVID cases since Monday

In the past 24-hour reporting period, 429 new coronavirus infections were recorded, compared to 809 the day before while 39 deaths wewre recorded over the time frame.

CAPE TOWN - There’s been a 53% drop in the number of daily, new COVID-19 cases being recorded since the last reporting period.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that since the start of the pandemic, there had now been more than 2.9 million coronavirus cases diagnosed in South Africa.

To date, 87,819 people have succumbed to the disease.

In the past 24-hour reporting period, 429 new coronavirus infections were recorded, compared to 809 the day before while 39 deaths were recorded over the time frame.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 16,514 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 429 new cases, which represents a 2.6% positivity rate. A further 39 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,819 to date. See more here: https://t.co/P6AP8gckac pic.twitter.com/jtFhY2mZ2y NICD (@nicd_sa) October 4, 2021

The NICD said that this latest number of new cases was also lower than the average number of new daily cases recorded over the past seven days.

Twenty-two percent of the new coronavirus cases were recorded in the Western Cape, 21% in KwaZulu-Natal and 19% in Gauteng.

More than 184,000 coronavirus vaccine shots were administered in the past 24 hours.

South Africa has now administered over 18 million COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.