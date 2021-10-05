Nathaniel Julies murder: Defence lawyer objects to admissibility of a transcript

The 16-year-old was killed in Eldorado Park in August last year, just a few meters from his home.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the defence lawyers in the Nathaniel Julies murder trial has objected to the admissibility of a transcript of a cell phone recording belonging to State witness Dumisane Sithole.

Sithole was giving evidence on Tuesday in the case of three police officers charged with the murder of Julies.

The 16-year-old was killed in Eldorado Park in August last year, just a few meters from his home.

His killing sparked protests with residents accusing police of brutality.

The document in dispute contains the transcript of the recording taken from Mandla Sithole's cellphone.

It’s understood the recording was made shortly after Julies was shot.

The State wanted to hand over the copy as evidence but one of the defence lawyers - Onke Maseti - was not impressed.

"It's clear that when it was typed, there was a selection of what to take and what not to take."

His argument was echoed by his counterparts.

At this stage, it's not clear when judgement will be delivered on the objection by the defence.

The case will continue on Wednesday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.