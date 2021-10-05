Micro clots might be origin of long COVID symptoms - researchers

Local medical researchers at Stellenbosch University have made the scientific discovery when they studied blood samples of people experiencing lingering symptoms after they’ve recovered from the disease.

CAPE TOWN - Microscopic blood clots or micro clots might be the origin of long COVID symptoms.

Their findings have been peer-reviewed and published in the prestigious medical journal Cardiovascular Diabetology.

Researcher at the campus' Physiological Sciences Department, Professor Resia Pretorius, explains that they expanded their research to include blood clotting as a result of long COVID.

"We discovered that these individuals have micro clots in circulation that do not seem to break down with normal physiological processes."

Pretorius said a part of the blood's components, called fibrinogen, was affected.

"During long COVID - also acute COVID - when you are infectious this fibrinogen molecules become little insoluble. Micro clot patients can struggle from long COVID for a few weeks after they have recovered from it, this can last for months and can even become chronic."

