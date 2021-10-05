Mayor Moerane: Plans to take over electricity supply in Soweto at final stages

Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane is confident that a memorandum of understanding will be signed with Eskom before the end of the week.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg’s new Mayor Mpho Moerane on Tuesday said plans to take over the supply of electricity to certain communities, including Soweto, were in its final stage.

Moerane is confident that a memorandum of understanding will be signed with Eskom before the end of the week.

For more than a year now, the city has been talking to Eskom, planning for City Power to be the supplier of electricity to these areas known for not paying their bills or illegally connecting to the grid.

They include Soweto, Ivory Park, Diepsloot, Orange Farm and Fine Town.

Moerane said there were a number of challenges, which they still needed to find a way to resolve.

“We have to deal with the issue of the network or infrastructure, which costs about R4 billion. We have to deal with the debt in Soweto, which is about R7.5 billion.”

