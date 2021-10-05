KZN Health MEC Simelane calls on police to find ambulance crew shooters

Two paramedics were ambushed near Estcourt in the early hours of Monday morning. One of the paramedics died in hospital, while the other is in a critical condition.

CAPE TOWN - The KwaZulu-Natal Health Department has called on communities to expose those behind attacks on ambulance crews.

Two paramedics were ambushed near Estcourt in the early hours of Monday morning.

Phumzile Dlamini and her crew member had already picked up a patient who'd sustained a fractured leg, when they were re-routed to the home of a man who'd been shot.

Having secured the man, shots were fired outside the ambulance and both Dlamini and her colleague were wounded. She died while her crew member was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

The attack has angered Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, who has called on law enforcement authorities to do everything possible to find those responsible.

“If we continue to act like this, it means our health workers and those that are assisting us with ambulances are no longer going to be able to visit us or pick up patients from our homes because now they will be afraid that whenever they come to our households, they are going to be attacked,” she said.