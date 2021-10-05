Jacob Zuma encourages South Africans to vote for the ANC

Former President Jacob Zuma said hearing people wouldn't be voting at the upcoming elections touched his heart.

GAUTENG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation on Tuesday posted a video of former President Jacob Zuma encouraging people to go vote for the African National Congress (ANC).

He said that hearing people wouldn't be voting at the upcoming elections touched his heart.

"The time for local government elections has now arrived, I have heard about some people saying that they will not cast their votes in the upcoming polls, and that has touched my heart".

Zuma went on to encourage people to vote for the party that "brought freedom".

"So, therefore, I thought I should take this opportunity and ask them to vote, especially for the party that brought freedom, the ANC, it is important that we do that."

The former president said that there was a lot that displeased him about the ANC, but he would vote for them to avoid being left voiceless.

"Maybe there is a lot that I too am unhappy with, but I will vote. However, if we do not vote, we will find ourselves voiceless and with no power to fight for change in people’s lives."

The video ends with him encouraging the masses to go out in numbers to vote.

"I am saying rethink it and cast your votes. Thank you, my fellow people. Let’s go and vote."