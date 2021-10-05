Investigation into teen's rape at Stellenbosch Hospital ongoing, say police

The 15-year-old, who was on suicide-watch at Stellenbosch Hospital's psychiatric ward, was sexually assaulted by a fellow male patient last month.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police said that an investigation into the alleged hospital rape of a teenage girl was ongoing.

The 15-year-old, who was on suicide-watch at Stellenbosch Hospital's psychiatric ward, was sexually assaulted by a fellow male patient last month.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo last week visited the Winelands District healthcare facility and confirmed that the incident did take place and that criminal as well as internal investigations had been launched.

The Stellenbosch Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Division is investigating the case reported on 27 September.

Officers said that the alleged crime was carried out on 16 September.

The teenage girl was admitted to the hospital after she tried committing suicide at home.

MEC Mbombo last week met with hospital management as well as the victim's family.

Mbombo admitted that they failed to timeously inform the family of the incident.

No one has been arrested for the incident yet.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.