IEC welcome's ActionSA's legal action over missing name on ballot paper

JOHANNESBURG - The IEC has welcomed ActionSA's move to approach the court regarding the absence of the party's name from next month's ballot paper, saying that there were more parties who were in the same position.

At the moment, ActionSA's green and white logo appears on the ballot paper but its name does not appear as it has no acronym for the party's full name.

The IEC only has space for a party's abbreviation and Action SA was concerned that with it being new to the political space, voters might not recognise it strictly by its logo.

Action SA said that it would be lodging an urgent application regarding this matter on Tuesday afternoon.

“The issue for us is that we can't arbitrarily, just insert [an] abbreviation, which means we're changing the registration data of a political party. And we've indicated that it is not Action SA only who are in this situation. There are 14 other political parties who do not have an acronym or abbreviation,” the IEC's deputy chief electoral officer, Mawethu Mosery, said.

