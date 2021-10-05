Govt urged to put an end to wild animals being kept as pets

CAPE TOWN - Animal welfare organisation, Four Paws in South Africa, is calling on government to put an end to the private keeping of wild animals in captivity in the country.

News of two white tigers being kept as pets in a residential area near a creche in east Johannesburg have been all over the news in recent days.

The Boksburg SPCA on Tuesday said it learnt about the wild cats being kept at the residential area in Impala Park through an anonymous complaint, and officials then went to go and investigate.

Four Paws SA’s Fiona Miles said in Gauteng, there weren’t enough laws and by-laws to prevent this from happening and that it was also not illegal.

“Our laws need to be improved drastically in order for these animals to receive protection.”

She added that: “There are supposed to be inspections done on the facilities, and it is quite prolific for people to own wild animals as pets but in principle, unfortunately, it is still quite legal.”

Eyewitness News reached out to the owner who's referred us to his lawyer for comment.

