Gauteng Health Dept amends hospital visiting hours as COVID-19 infections drop

The country is now on adjusted alert level one which allows for more relaxed COVID-19 lockdown regulations with virus infections slowing down.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has changed its visiting hours in hospitals, allowing family and friends a little more time with a loved one.

You'll now be allowed to visit a patient for 15 minutes during allocated times per day.

SA’s daily COVID-19 infection rate is below the 1,000 mark for a second consecutive day, with 429 tests coming back positive over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

“The amendment will permit relatives and friends of patients to spend time with their loved ones while adhering to COVID-19 safety measures, such as physical distancing, minimising overcrowding and hospital congestion. This will ensure promotion and adherence to occupational health and safety measures, whilst promoting optimum infection prevention control measures at all Gauteng, public health centres,” said the Health Department's Kwara Kekana.

