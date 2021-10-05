From midnight on Tues, diesel drivers will have to fork out more at the pumps

The Energy Department announced this week that the cost of diesel will jump by 22.8 cents per litre as of midnight on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Diesel vehicle owners only have a few hours left to fill up their tanks before a big price increase comes into effect.

The Energy Department announced this week that the cost of diesel will jump by 22.8 cents per litre as of midnight on Tuesday, while the price of petrol will actually decrease by between 1 cents and 4 cents a litre.

Consumers of illuminating paraffin will also have to fork out an extra 43 cents per litre.

The Energy Department's Robert Maake said the main reasons for the adjustment were that the prices of petroleum products increased on average in the period under review in line with the higher oil prices, and the rand appreciated slightly against the US dollar in the same period.

