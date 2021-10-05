Go

Engineering sector workers down tools as they demand 8% salary hike

Thousands of Numsa members are marching from Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown to the offices of the Metals and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council in Marshalltown.

SCREENGRAB: Workers arrived at the offices of the Metals and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council in Marshalltown to hand over a memorandum of demands on 5 October 2021. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Striking workers in the engineering sector say they have decided to down tools and take to the streets of Johannesburg to show their employers that their demands are serious.

Workers are demanding an 8% salary increase across the board, while bosses in the sector are offering a 4.4% hike.

Thousands of Numsa members in the engineering and metals industry marched through the streets of Joburg demanding nothing less than an 8% salary hike.

A worker said he didn’t believe employers were taking their plight seriously.

Workers arrived at the offices of the Metals and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council in Marshalltown to hand over a memorandum of demands.

