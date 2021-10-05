Engineering sector workers down tools as they demand 8% salary hike

Thousands of Numsa members are marching from Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown to the offices of the Metals and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council in Marshalltown.

JOHANNESBURG - Striking workers in the engineering sector say they have decided to down tools and take to the streets of Johannesburg to show their employers that their demands are serious.

Workers are demanding an 8% salary increase across the board, while bosses in the sector are offering a 4.4% hike.