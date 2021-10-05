Engineering sector workers down tools as they demand 8% salary hike
Thousands of Numsa members are marching from Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown to the offices of the Metals and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council in Marshalltown.
JOHANNESBURG - Striking workers in the engineering sector say they have decided to down tools and take to the streets of Johannesburg to show their employers that their demands are serious.
Workers are demanding an 8% salary increase across the board, while bosses in the sector are offering a 4.4% hike.
#Numsa Thousands of Numsa members and workers from the metal industry have gathered at the Mary Fitzgerald square in Newtown for a march. The employees are demanding an 8% salary increase while they are being offered only 4%. : @Xanderleigh_M pic.twitter.com/hoarQnn7tXEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2021
Thousands of Numsa members in the engineering and metals industry marched through the streets of Joburg demanding nothing less than an 8% salary hike.
A worker said he didn’t believe employers were taking their plight seriously.
Workers arrived at the offices of the Metals and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council in Marshalltown to hand over a memorandum of demands.
