'R15m for this?' - EC govt in hot water for ‘sub-par’ stadium
This time around it’s a R15 million stadium in the Enoch Mgijima Municipality with pictures going viral on social media.
JOHANNESBURG – The Eastern Cape government seems to have found itself in hot water yet again over a multimillion-rand project that appears to be sub-standard.
Officials are seen cutting a tape to mark the opening of the new stadium with just two bleachers completed.
The province also came under fire over the irregular ambulance scooter contract last year - along with the corruption scandal over the funeral of South Africa’s founding President Nelson Mandela.
Cooperative Governance MEC Xolile Nqatha has expressed concern over the project but has asked for time to establish the facts in the latest saga.
She said a full report on the stadium would be handed to her next week.
The R15 million Lesseyton Sports field was officially opened today with scores of jubilant community members in attendance. Soccer and rugby teams will now be able to use the facility to improve sport in the area. pic.twitter.com/q1KlRdtaYb
But this cant be true. R15 million for this? https://t.co/FvzztfRTHgJamie Mighti (@MightiJamie) October 4, 2021
As the ANC criss-crosses the nation promising to do better, the last thing one expects is blatant corruption playing itself out before the public once again.
In images of government officials, some in ANC regalia, a stadium made up of one medium sized bleacher is being opened.
Even the ribbon for the big moment is gone and the scissors cut into red and white cordon tape to open the pretty much empty sporting venue.
What’s shocked most, is the price tag.
It’s understood R15 million was spent on the project; a fact Ngatha said may not be necessarily true.
The MEC said she understood the outrage associated with the project.
She’s also called on the Enoch Mgijma Municipality to deliver a report.
