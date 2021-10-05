'R15m for this?' - EC govt in hot water for ‘sub-par’ stadium

This time around it’s a R15 million stadium in the Enoch Mgijima Municipality with pictures going viral on social media.

JOHANNESBURG – The Eastern Cape government seems to have found itself in hot water yet again over a multimillion-rand project that appears to be sub-standard.

Officials are seen cutting a tape to mark the opening of the new stadium with just two bleachers completed.

The province also came under fire over the irregular ambulance scooter contract last year - along with the corruption scandal over the funeral of South Africa’s founding President Nelson Mandela.

Cooperative Governance MEC Xolile Nqatha has expressed concern over the project but has asked for time to establish the facts in the latest saga.

She said a full report on the stadium would be handed to her next week.

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality posted:



The R15 million Lesseyton Sports field was officially opened today with scores of jubilant community members in attendance. Soccer and rugby teams will now be able to use the facility to improve sport in the area. pic.twitter.com/q1KlRdtaYb The Lone Reader (@Mzima_Lumkile) October 4, 2021