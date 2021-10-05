EC family left in shock after boy (7) shot with gun found under bed

CAPE TOWN - CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape family is grappling with an unimaginable tragedy after a seven-year-old child was shot and killed by another child who found a gun under a bed.

The police's Priscilla Naidu explained what led to the death of seven-year-old Kwanele Zide at his Libode home on Sunday.

"Three cousins, all minors, were playing together at their home in Tsikini location when they found a firearm under the bed. While one of the children, an 11-year-old boy, was fiddling with the firearm, a shot went off, wounding seven-year-old Kwanele Zide in the head."

Naidu said that it is alleged that the firearm belonged to the child's 49-yea-old grandfather, who has been arrested on a charge of the illegal possession of a firearm.

A case of murder has also been opened for investigation.

