DA unveils plan for Nelson Mandela Bay, says it could be 'next Cape Town' Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said successful towns and cities like Midvaal, Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Drakenstein and Mossel Bay are all reaping the benefits of multiple consecutive terms of DA governance. He said that's what they want for Nelson Mandela Bay too. Democratic Alliance DA

Nelson Mandela Bay

Elections 2021

Nelson mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga

DA leader John Steenhuisen CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) believes that the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro has everything a city needs to prosper and could be what it calls "South Africa's next Cape Town". On Monday, the party unveiled its local government elections manifesto for Nelson Mandela Bay. The party's Nqaba Bhanga is the current mayor and also its candidate for the November polls. Today we launched a manifesto that represents all residents of Nelson Mandela Bay.



The 1st of November will decide the future of our children. I believe that we will win NMB with an outright majority. pic.twitter.com/dN2jm3Shws Mayor Nqaba Bhanga (@nbhanga) October 4, 2021

Party leader John Steenhuisen said that successful towns and cities like Midvaal, Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Drakenstein and Mossel Bay were all reaping the benefits of multiple consecutive terms of DA governance.

He said that's what they wanted for Nelson Mandela Bay too.

"The Democratic Alliance launched the Nelson Mandela Bay metro's manifesto with a plan in our hand to turn Nelson Mandela Bay into the metro we know that it can be, a plan that will not only give residents of Nelson Mandela Bay the dignity that comes with dependable basic services but we'll also fling open the doors of the metro to investors, businesses and entrepreneurs," he said.

